BOJ Ueda Admits Errors in Inflation Forecasts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday admitted that the central bank has made some errors in its inflation forecasts.

At a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, Ueda said that the BOJ will "carefully analyze various data to ensure that the forecasts are made appropriately."

The remarks, given in response to a question by Takeshi Shina of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, came as the BOJ has been repeatedly revising up its quarterly inflation forecasts.

As to the view that the central bank's ultraeasy monetary policy has caused the yen to weaken sharply, Ueda said, "If exchange rate fluctuations increase due to yield curve control, we will include this as a side effect (of the monetary easing)."

Ueda refuted a claim that the BOJ is maintaining its monetary easing while underestimating price rises, saying, "There were no major errors in policy management."

