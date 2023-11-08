Japan LDP Tax Boss Aims to Limit Tax Cut to 1 Yr

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Yoichi Miyazawa, tax panel leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday reiterated his intention to limit the period of the planned 40,000-yen tax cut per person to one year.

"It has to be one year, of course," Miyazawa said in a media interview.

Only on Tuesday, his counterpart at Komeito also in the ruling camp, Makoto Nishida, said there is no need to decide now to make the tax cut a one-year measure.

The tax reduction is the centerpiece of the economic package adopted last week by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, to support households hit by rising prices.

Specifically, the individual income and residential taxes would be lowered by 30,000 yen and 10,000 yen, respectively, in June 2024, costing the government around 3.5 trillion yen.

