Nintendo to Develop Live-Action Zelda Film

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese game maker Nintendo Co. said Wednesday that it will develop a live-action film of its popular Legend of Zelda game series.

The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with Nintendo shouldering more than 50 pct of the production cost. The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures.

The release date has yet to be decided.

It will be the first time for Nintendo to be involved in the making of a live-action film.

"We want to develop the Legend of Zelda series further," Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told an online briefing Wednesday.

