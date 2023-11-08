Japan Aims to Start Issuing Green Transformation Bonds in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Finance Ministry said Wednesday that it aims to start issuing green transformation bonds, a new type of government bond for decarbonization, in February 2024.

Japan will be the first country in the world to issue such bonds. On Tuesday, the government said it has received international certification for its green transformation bonds.

The government will sell green transformation bonds to raise funds for steady decarbonization, such as energy conservation and transition.

In fiscal 2023, which ends in March 2024, the government plans to issue up to 1.6 trillion yen in green transformation bonds through auctions, and is considering making them mature in two years.

It will announce details, including auction dates, amounts to be issued, and maturities, in early December.

