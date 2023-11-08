G-7 Foreign Chiefs Back Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza Fighting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major powers issued a statement Wednesday voicing their support for "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

At their two-day meeting in Tokyo, which ended the same day, the G-7 ministers also agreed on the need to prevent the situation in Gaza from deteriorating further.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who chaired the meeting, told a press conference that urgent action is needed to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In the statement, the G-7 ministers said, "We unequivocally condemn the terror attacks by Hamas and others across Israel... We emphasize Israel's right to defend itself and its people, in accordance with international law."

"We call for the immediate release of all hostages without preconditions," they added.

