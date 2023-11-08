Japan Eyes 1.86 T. Yen in Chip Production Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to earmark 1.86 trillion yen in spending in a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget proposal to support the domestic production of semiconductors, informed sources said Wednesday.

The money will be used to increase the budgets of three funds that support chip production and development in an effort to ensure stable supply of the products that have become increasingly important in terms of economic security.

Specifically, the government is set to allocate some 650 billion yen to a fund aimed at providing financial support to Rapidus Corp., a Japanese company seeking to achieve mass production of next-generation chips.

A fund designed to facilitate the construction of production bases for cutting-edge chips is slated to receive 630 billion yen, and a fund aimed at ensuring stable domestic chip supply is expected to receive 580 billion yen.

The government plans to utilize the funds to provide subsidies to the second chip plant in Japan being considered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

