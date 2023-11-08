G-7 Vows to Ensure Fair Competition in Digital Field

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Antitrust officials from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Wednesday agreed to reinforce collaboration to ensure fair competition in the digital field amid the growing influence of technology giants using advanced technologies.

Concerns over lack of competition may grow in the near future as tech giants are expanding across markets, Japan Fair Trade Commission Chair Kazuyuki Furuya said at the meeting of the G-7 antitrust officials in Tokyo.

The G-7 officials said in a joint statement adopted at the meeting that while new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence and metaverse "can encourage more competitive markets, there is also potential competition harm."

"Anticompetitive mergers or exclusionary conduct can quickly tip emerging digital markets and give one or a few dominant firms control over developing technologies," they said.

The G-7 officials said, "We are committed to using the full range of regulatory tools...to help to ensure these technologies can benefit people, businesses and the wider economy."

