FSA Mulls Revoking Bigmotor’s Insurance Agent Registration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Financial Services Agency is considering revoking Bigmotor Co.'s insurance agent registration following the used car dealer’s automobile insurance fraud scandal, informed sources said Wednesday.

The FSA may revoke the registration as early as this month, the sources said.

According to the sources, the FSA has decided that a severe punishment is necessary after it found that malicious practices were widespread within the company, including the act of padding insurance claims by deliberately damaging customers’ vehicles.

Through its on-site inspection since September, the agency also found problems with Bigmotor’s internal management system, such as the failure to hold a board meeting.

Last month, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. terminated its contract for Bigmotor to offer its insurance products to customers as an insurance agent.

