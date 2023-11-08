2 Major Japanese Mobile Carriers Log Net Profit Growth in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Two of three major Japanese mobile carriers enjoyed net profit growth in April-September, according to their latest earnings reports released by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all three posted higher revenue and operating profit, backed by demand from corporate customers for digitalization support, despite the lingering impact of mobile rate cuts for individual customers.

In the first six months of fiscal 2023, SoftBank Corp.'s consolidated net profit rose 29.0 pct from a year earlier to 302.1 billion yen, and KDDI Corp.'s net profit grew 3.8 pct to 368.6 billion yen.

SoftBank saw strong advertising revenue from its media businesses, including messaging app Line and internet portal Yahoo! Japan. The profit growth also reflected a rebound from the previous year's write-down losses on its securities holdings.

KDDI, the provider of "au" mobile services, marked an upturn in its per-customer communications revenue, which had been on a downward trend after its rate cut. Its financial division, including credit card operations, also performed well.

