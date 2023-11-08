Japan, Ukraine to Hold Reconstruction Meeting in Tokyo in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed Wednesday that a Japan-Ukraine conference on Ukraine's economic reconstruction will be held in Tokyo on Feb. 19.

In their 30-minute phone talks, Kishida assured Zelenskyy of Japan's unwavering commitment to Ukraine, and Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude.

The phone talks between the two were the first since late August.

Kishida told Zelenskyy that foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major powers, at their two-day meeting in Tokyo through Wednesday, confirmed that their countries will continue tough sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine.

The upcoming conference will discuss infrastructure restoration and industrial reconstruction in Ukraine.

