Japan to Issue 8.8 T. Yen in Bonds for Extra Budget

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to issue an additional 8,875 billion yen in bonds in fiscal 2023 to finance a supplementary budget, informed sources have said.

Under the budget to support the economic package adopted by the government Nov. 2, the issue amount of new government bonds for fiscal 2023 would rise to around 44.5 trillion yen from the initially planned 35.6 trillion yen.

The government plans to adopt its draft of the budget at a cabinet meeting Friday and submit it to the current extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Nov. 20 so that it will be enacted within this month.

The general-account expenditure under the draft budget will total 13,199.2 billion, of which 13,127.2 billion yen will go to the economic package. The sum will also include 1.1 trillion yen to pay 70,000 yen per household to support low-income households exempted from resident tax.

For fiscal 2023, tax revenues are seen exceeding the level forecast in the initial budget by 171 billion yen, and nontax revenues by 762.1 billion yen. Both will be included in the draft.

