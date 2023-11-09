Japan Eyes Headquarters to Address Food Shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan should have a system allowing the government to establish special headquarters led by the prime minister when a food supply shortage is forecast to happen, the agriculture ministry has proposed.

The headquarters would declare a state of emergency in two stages according to the severity of the expected food shortage and take measures to secure supplies, such as giving production instructions to private businesses, the ministry told a meeting of an experts panel on food security Wednesday.

According to the proposal, the government would set up special headquarters under the direct control of the prime minister when there is a high risk of a supply shortage due to droughts or cold weather in major production areas in the world.

If supplies of important items such as rice and wheat fall by 20 pct or more, the government would declare the first stage of emergency, directing business operators to secure supplies through imports, production and shipment adjustments.

The situation in which calorie-based supplies per capita stand below 1,900 kilocalories per day would be considered an “extremely serious stage.”

