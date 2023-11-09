Mizuho to Acquire Additional Stake in Rakuten Securities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Financial Group Inc. plans to acquire an additional equity stake in online brokerage firm Rakuten Securities Inc. through its subsidiary Mizuho Securities Co., it was learned Thursday.

With an additional investment of about 90 billion yen, the Japanese megabank group will raise its stake in Rakuten Securities to just under 50 pct, according to informed sources.

Mizuho Securities invested some 80 billion yen in Rakuten Securities last year to acquire an equity stake of about 20 pct, making it an affiliate under the equity method.

The megabank group hopes to strengthen its ties with the online brokerage and attract mainly younger customers, amid growing interest in asset management ahead of the planned expansion of the Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, tax exemption scheme for small-lot investments in January next year.

Technology conglomerate Rakuten Group Inc. has been considering taking Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc., the holding company of Rakuten Securities, public as part of efforts to rebuild its finances amid a slump in its mobile phone business.

