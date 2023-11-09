Japan's Kishida Unlikely to Dissolve Lower House This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans not to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, for a snap election within this year, sources said Thursday.

He has decided to focus on tackling inflation and boosting the economy for the time being as public approval ratings for his cabinet in media polls have fallen to the lowest levels since he took office in 2021, according to the government and ruling bloc sources.

"We will wholeheartedly work on economic measures and tasks that cannot wait," Kishida told reporters Thursday. "I'm thinking about nothing else."

The first half of the four-year term of office for the current Lower House members ended in late October.

Kishida, who aims to win re-election as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in autumn 2024, plans to seek an opportunity to dissolve the Lower House next year while keeping an eye on the trend of public opinion toward his cabinet, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]