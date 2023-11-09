Kishida May Meet with Xi in U.S. Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week on the fringe of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco, it was learned Thursday.

Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat, is expected to visit China soon for talks on details of the expected Japan-China summit, Japanese government sources said. The APEC summit is slated to take place for three days from Wednesday.

The Kishida-Xi meeting would be the first since the two leaders held their first face-to-face talks in Bangkok in November last year.

At the envisaged bilateral summit, Kishida will likely brief Xi on the safety about the release of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, into the ocean from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station and ask the Chinese leader to lift his country's all-out import ban on Japanese fishery products, the sources said.

The import ban was introduced immediately after the treated water release from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, started in late August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]