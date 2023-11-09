Japan State Finance Min. Kanda Admits Tax Arrears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese State Minister of Finance Kenji Kanda on Thursday admitted past tax arrears that caused the land and building of his company to be seized more than once.

Kanda, a licensed tax accountant, acknowledged the arrears and seizure reported by weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun at a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has already seen two of the politically appointed senior government officials quit over scandals since the cabinet shake-up in September. One is Mito Kakizawa, who resigned as state minister of justice, and the other is Taro Yamada, who quit as parliamentary vice education minister.

"It's true that tax arrears have led to the seizure" of the property in question, Kanda, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told the meeting. "I deeply regret it. I will take care not to let this happen again."

Kanda explained that the property was seized four times from 2013 due to nonpayment of fixed asset tax. He expressed a wish to stay in his current post, saying, "I'll continue to do my best to fulfill my duties."

