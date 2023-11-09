Japan Govt to Return Hikes in PM, Cabinet Members' Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to voluntarily return to the state coffers planned hikes in the salaries of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his cabinet members, government sources said Thursday.

The pay raises are included in a bill to revise the law on salaries of government officials with special capacity. The government will maintain its plan of passing the bill during the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"We have received various opinions and are considering our response," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference, regarding calls by both ruling and opposition lawmakers to freeze the pay increases. "We will continue our efforts so as not to cause public distrust."

Under the bill, the annual salaries of the prime minister and cabinet members will be raised by 460,000 yen and 320,000 yen, respectively.

The presidents of the Board of Audit of Japan and the National Personnel Authority are also subject to the pay hikes.

