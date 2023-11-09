Mizuho to Raise Long-Term Prime Rate to 12-Year High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Thursday that it will raise its long-term prime rate by 0.1 percentage point from last month to 1.6 pct this month, the highest level in 12 years and seven months.

The long-term prime rate, a benchmark for interest rates on loans to large companies, will rise for the fourth consecutive month. The new rate will take effect on Friday.

The move comes as Japanese government bond yields have been on an upward trend, partly reflecting the Bank of Japan's monetary policy tweak at its latest policy meeting last week.

