Rakuten Logs Jan.-Sept. Net Loss as Mobile Unit Lags

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of 208.4 billion yen for January-September, remaining in the red for the nine-month period for the fifth year in a row.

The red figure was mainly attributed to a large loss at its mobile phone unit, which is facing the heavy burden of developing base stations while subscriber growth is slowing.

Adjusted operating loss from the mobile business came to 266.2 billion yen, shrinking from 371.4 billion yen a year earlier after investment in equipment was curbed.

The latest quarterly loss was 81.2 billion yen, 1.2 billion yen smaller than in April-June.

The Rakuten Mobile Inc. unit reached five million subscribers in August, following the introduction of an unlimited data communication plan. The number of subscribers came to 5.42 million at the end of October on a preliminary basis. It aims to achieve eight million to 10 million subscribers by the end of 2024 and become profitable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]