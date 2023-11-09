Rakuten Logs Net Loss of 208.4 B. Yen for Jan.-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese technology conglomerate Rakuten Group Inc. posted on Thursday a consolidated net loss of 208.4 billion yen for January-September, extending its streak of red ink for the period to five straight years.

The company's mobile phone business made a large loss due to the heavy burden of building base stations, while the number of subscriptions has reached a plateau.

The number of subscriptions topped five million in August, partly thanks to its new unlimited data plan. But Rakuten has analyzed that eight to 10 million subscriptions are necessary to turn around the mobile phone business.

From 2024, the company aims to eliminate losses on a single month basis.

Rakuten fully launched its mobile phone business in 2020, gaining popularity with a service plan that charged no fees for subscribers with low data usage. But many switched to other carriers after the plan was terminated.

