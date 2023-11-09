SoftBank Group Logs 1.4-T.-Yen Net Loss in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of 1,408.7 billion yen in April-September 2023.

The Japanese technology and investment conglomerate posted a first-half net loss for the second straight year, following a loss of 129 billion yen in April-September 2022.

The company's SoftBank Vision Fund logged an investment loss of 583.3 billion yen, amassing huge valuation losses due to lower stock prices at companies in its investment portfolio.

British semiconductor designer unit Arm Holdings PLC's listing on the U.S. Nasdaq stock market in September had little impact in pushing up profits, as profits on investments in subsidiaries are not reflected in consolidated earnings.

SoftBank Group was also dealt a blow by a foreign exchange loss of 648.1 billion yen, due to the impact of the yen's depreciation on dollar-denominated liabilities.

