Sony's April-Sept. Operating Profit Logs 1st Drop in 7 Yrs

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. said Thursday that its consolidated operating profit in April-September fell 29.7 pct from a year before to 516 billion yen, the first drop in seven years on a fiscal first-half basis.

Meanwhile, the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant's sales in the first half of fiscal 2023 grew 19.3 pct to a record 5,792.2 billion yen.

While the company's mainstay entertainment business, including game and music operations, performed well, its financial business was sluggish.

Sony's first-half net profit fell 23.1 pct to 417.6 billion yen, the first decline in two years.

For the full year to March 2024, Sony raised its sales projection by 200 billion yen to 12.4 trillion yen and its net profit estimate by 20 billion yen to 880 billion yen.

