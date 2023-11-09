Mizuho Announces Additional Investment in Rakuten Securities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said Thursday that it will make an additional investment of 87 billion yen in online brokerage firm Rakuten Securities Inc. through its subsidiary Mizuho Securities Co.

Through the move, the Japanese megabank group is set to raise its equity stake in Rakuten Securities from the current 19.99 pct to 49 pct.

Mizuho Securities is slated to acquire common shares in Rakuten Securities on Dec. 15.

Rakuten Group Inc. has decided to withdraw its application to list Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc., the holding company of Rakuten Securities, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The tech conglomerate had initially sought to take the unit public as part of efforts to rebuild its finances, after a slump in its mobile phone business.

