Maezawa's Lunar Orbital Trip Postponed Indefinitely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Thursday he has given up a plan to take a trip around the moon this year, due to a delay in readying the rocket.

Maezawa, the 47-year-old founder of online fashion retailer Zozo, was picked in 2018 as the first passenger of Starship, a gigantic launch vehicle and spacecraft developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, and announced last December eight people including a K-pop star that would make the journey with him.

However, no one can predict for now when Starship's development will be over, after the rocket blew up immediately after blasting off in an unmanned test-launch in April.

Maezawa said he hopes to arrange a new trip schedule in view of the future test results.

In 2021, he flew aboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz and became the first Japanese civilian to stay in the International Space Station.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]