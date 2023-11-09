Japan PM, Ministers to Return Planned Pay Increases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, ministers, state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers in his cabinet will voluntarily return planned increases in their salaries to the state coffers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

They will agree to return the increased amount at a meeting after the enactment of a bill to revise the law on salaries of central government officials that is currently being debated at the ongoing extraordinary parliamentary session.

The planned salary increases have been criticized by opposition parties at a time when the public is struggling with rising prices.

Even some in Komeito, the coalition partner of the prime minister's Liberal Democratic Party, are calling for a freeze on the planned salary increases.

Matsuno said that there is no change in the government's policy of pushing the controversial bill through the Diet, the country's parliament.

