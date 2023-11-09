Kishida Seen Meeting with Xi on Nov. 16

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit next week, possibly on Nov. 16, several Japanese government sources said Thursday.

The APEC summit will be held in San Francisco for three days from Nov. 15.

The envisaged bilateral summit, if realized, will be the first between the leaders of Japan and China in around a year. The previous summit was held in Bangkok in November last year.

Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat, will visit China to discuss details of the expected Kishida-Xi summit, the sources said.

The Japanese and Chinese sides are considering scheduling the bilateral summit for Nov. 16, a day after Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to hold a summit, they also said.

