INTERVIEW: Israeli Ambassador Backs Palestinian Control of Gaza

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Palestinians other than Hamas members should administer the Gaza Strip after the current conflict between Israel and the Islamist group ends, Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen has indicated.

"If you think that Israel is going to reoccupy Gaza and sit there forever, no," Cohen told Jiji Press in an interview in Tokyo on Thursday.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country will take full responsibility for the security of Gaza indefinitely after the end of the conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel against reoccupying Gaza on Wednesday.

Regarding the soaring civilian casualties in the conflict, Cohen said, "We do not want to have any civilian getting hit by us."

But Hamas members hide in schools and hospital basements as they "want us to by mistake hit the civilians," he said.

