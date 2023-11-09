5 Japan Automakers Log Record Operating Profits in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Five of Japan's seven major automakers posted record group operating profits in April-September, according to their latest earnings reports.

The strong performances by the five, excluding Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp., reflected a recovery in production and sales after semiconductor shortages were resolved, as well as the yen's accelerated weakening since the spring.

For the first half of fiscal 2023, six of the seven automakers, excluding Mitsubishi Motors Corp., enjoyed year-on-year increases in their net profits.

Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. posted record net profits of 2,589.4 billion yen, 616.3 billion yen and 108.1 billion yen, respectively.

As Nissan's net profit jumped 4.6-fold to 296.2 billion yen, President Makoto Uchida told an online press conference on Thursday, "We have firmly secured profits in the first half."

