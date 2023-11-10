Nerve Stimulation Found to Increase Insulin Cells: Japan Team

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--A research team of Japan’s Tohoku University has found that insulin-secreting cells increase when nerves connecting the brain and pancreas are stimulated.

The discovery, made in experiments using mice, could lead to the development of a fundamental treatment for diabetes, the team said. The results of the study were announced on the international journal Nature Biomedical Engineering on Thursday.

Medical treatment methods involving electric stimulation of nerves have already been established for epilepsy and some types of intestinal inflammation.

Insulin, which lowers blood sugar levels, is produced by beta cells in the pancreas.

For the experiments, the team created through genetic modification mice in which vagus nerves connecting the brain and pancreas are activated when exposed to near-infrared light.

