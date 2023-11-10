Japan National Security Official Meets Chinese Foreign Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, visited Beijing and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday, the Japanese government said Friday.

They are believed to have held discussions to make further preparations for a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping to be held next week.

In the meeting with Wang, Akiba strongly urged China to scrap its blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products introduced in response to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s release of tritium-containing treated wastewater from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

The two officials also exchanged views on the future of the Japan-China relations and regional and international situations, agreeing to continue their countries' close communication.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang expressed his country's position and concerns over the discharge of what Beijing calls "nuclear-contaminated water" from the TEPCO plant, as well as over Taiwan and history issues.

