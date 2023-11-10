Mexico Seeking to Withdraw from Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mexico is seeking to pull out of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, it was learned Friday.

The Mexican government has informed the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer of the event, that the nation will withdraw its plan to set up a pavilion at the Osaka Expo.

It is the first time that a move by any of the roughly 150 participating countries and regions to pull out of the event has come to be known.

Mexico had sought to build its own pavilion. But it is now opting to withdraw because of uncertainty over securing necessary funds for the expo due to the country's presidential election slated for June 2024, people familiar with the situation said.

The organizer plans to ask Mexico to participate in the expo through a simple pavilion that the Japanese side will build on its behalf.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]