Several Countries Seen Withdrawing from Osaka Expo 2025

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Several countries, including Mexico, have informed the organizer of the 2025 World Exposition that they intend to cancel their participation in the event to be held in the western Japan city of Osaka, it was learned Friday.

It is the first time that such moves by any of the planned 153 participating countries and regions have come to light.

According to senior officials of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, Mexico initially planned to take part in the event with a Type A self-built pavilion. It is now planning to withdraw, however, citing uncertainty over necessary funding due to the country's presidential election slated for June 2024.

Several other countries, including emerging economies with limited budgets, have also informed the organizer of their intention to pull out of the event, the association officials said.

While 60 planned participants initially hoped to build Type A pavilions, concerns have arisen about delays in Expo preparations due to soaring material prices and labor shortages. Only 24 of them have concluded contracts with construction companies to build such pavilions.

