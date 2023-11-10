Japan Opposition CDP Vows Tax Cuts, Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in its economic policy announced Friday, called for providing both tax cuts and benefits.

The medium- to long-term economic policy that serves as a CDP draft campaign pledge for the next House of Representatives election sought the introduction of the combination of tax breaks and benefits while proposing the abolition of the reduced consumption tax rate applied to food and some other items.

But it did not include a goal of lowering the consumption tax rate from 10 pct to 5 pct temporarily, which was a campaign pledge of the CDP for the House of Councillors election last year. This is apparently because the CDP hopes to show its stance of underscoring budget discipline, unlike the Japanese Communist Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in the opposition camp, both of which have vowed to cut the consumption tax rate.

As an immediate target, the CDP's economic policy aims for raising nominal wages by 3 pct. "It's not an easy goal, but it can be realized if politics makes serious efforts," CDP leader Kenta Izumi told a news conference Friday.

Noting that fair redistribution encourages consumption, the CDP promised to strengthen the progressivity of income and inheritance taxes and called for better work conditions for staff at elderly care facilities and nursery schools.

