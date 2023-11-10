Russia to Terminate Denuclearization Pact with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Russian government will terminate the denuclearization cooperation agreement it struck with Japan in 1993 for the dismantlement of decommissioned nuclear submarines, Russia's state-run Tass news agency reported Thursday.

The decision is apparently a response to Japan's sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Under the agreement, the Japanese government provided Russia with the Suzuran radioactive waste liquid treatment facility in 2001 to prevent abandoned nuclear submarines from contaminating the Sea of Japan.

At a news conference on Friday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said it was "regrettable that such a unilateral announcement was made (by Russia) without prior notice to Japan."

Matsuno indicated that the Japanese government will check the details of Russia's decision through diplomatic routes.

