Former Japan Lower House Speaker Hosoda Dies at 79

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda died of multiple organ failure at a hospital in Tokyo on Friday morning. He was 79.

The native of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture in western Japan, served as secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and as the government's chief cabinet secretary before becoming speaker of the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

Hosoda graduated from the University of Tokyo's faculty of law and worked for the then international trade and industry ministry.

After serving as a secretary to his father, the late Lower House lawmaker Kichizo Hosoda, he won his first parliamentary seat for the then Shimane Prefecture constituency in the 1990 Lower House election. Hosoda was elected 11 times in a row.

He gained his first ministerial portfolio in 2002, becoming minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs in the administration of then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. He succeeded Yasuo Fukuda as chief cabinet secretary in 2004.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]