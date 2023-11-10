Osaka Gas to Build Decarbonization Research Base in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Gas Co. said Friday that it will set up a research and development base for decarbonization in Osaka, western Japan, planning to complete construction in July 2025.

At the facility in the city's waterfront area, Osaka Gas aims to establish the technology called solid oxide electrolysis cell, or SOEC, methanation to synthesize methane from water and carbon dioxide using a highly efficient water electrolysis technology.

The facility, with a site area of more than 200,000 square meters, will be the company's largest research base.

It will have an outdoor test site to demonstrate methanation, attracting attention as an innovative technology, and a space in the research building to promote cooperation among corporate and academic researchers.

The Toshiba Corp. group and Kyoto University are among those expected to participate in research activities at the new research base.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]