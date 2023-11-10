Japan Govt OKs 13-T.-Yen Draft Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday approved a draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2023 to finance the economic package it adopted last week.

The general-account expenditure planned under the budget totals 13,199.2 billion.

The government aims to mobilize all policy measures, including subsidies and additional funds, to reduce the negative impact of inflation, encourage companies to raise wages and promote domestic investment. It hopes to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and ensure an end to deflation.

The government plans to submit the supplementary budget bill to the extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Nov 20, aiming to enact it by the end of the month.

Of the additional spending, 13,127.2 billion yen will go to the economic package.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]