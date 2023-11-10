Japan Selects 150 Modern-Day Master Craftspeople

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday announced 150 people chosen as modern-day master craftspeople, including an executive chef offering Kyoto cuisine at a "ryokan" Japanese-style inn in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

The award ceremony will be held in Tokyo on Monday.

The 150 include 63-year-old Nobukatsu Kurokawa of the historic Tawaraya Ryokan in Kyoto, and Yoko Sudo, 73, who was recognized for her haute couture sewing techniques, as well as 82-year-old Hideo Koizumi of Yoshida Inc., who was involved in the manufacturing of the glovebox used in decommissioning work for the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. Yoshida is based in Mito in the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki.

The oldest person to be added to the ministry's list of master craftspeople this fiscal year is 89-year-old Mitsuo Hiroe, a tailor in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, who has also dedicated time to training the next generation of tailors.

The youngest is Taisuke Someya, 38, from Shiga Prefecture, also in western Japan. Someya fixes watches that are deemed difficult to repair.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]