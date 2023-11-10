Former Nomura Pres. Yoshihisa Tabuchi Dies at 91

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihisa Tabuchi, who was president of Nomura Holdings Inc.'s predecessor, died of pneumonia on Wednesday, it was learned Friday, He was 91.

Tabuchi, a native of Okayama Prefecture in western Japan, graduated from Waseda University and entered then Nomura Securities Co. in 1956. He became president in 1985 after serving as a director and deputy president.

In the year through September 1987, the company posted an ordinary profit of 493.7 billion yen, beating Toyota Motor Corp. to record the highest figure in Japan and consolidating its position as "Gulliver," after a protagonist in the story Gulliver's Travels, in the securities industry.

Tabuchi led the brokerage giant during Japan's bubble economy, when the benchmark Nikkei stock average hit an all-time high of 38,915.87 on the final trading day of 1989, attracting worldwide attention.

Nomura expanded its business with U.S. investors after gaining special status in the United States in 1986.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]