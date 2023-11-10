Benesse Holdings to Go Private via MBO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese education service provider Benesse Holdings Inc. said Friday that it will go private through a management buyout scheme.

The MBO will cost some 207.9 billion yen if all outstanding shares are acquired.

Benesse and Swedish investment company EQT will launch a tender offer together, in which shares in the Japanese company will be bought for 2,600 yen apiece possibly from early February 2024.

Benesse is currently listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime top-tier section.

By going private, Benesse intends to rebuild its struggling Shinkenzemi home-based learning service.

