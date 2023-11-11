Japan, S. Korea Leaders to Attend Talk Event at U.S. Univ.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend a roundtable discussion at Stanford University on Friday during their U.S. trips, according to the South Korean government.

The event will be held on the sidelines of a three-day summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco from Wednesday.

The key topic at the roundtable discussion will be cooperation in the area of advanced technology between Japan and South Korea and among the three countries also including the United States, the South Korean presidential office said Friday.

The two East Asian leaders are expected to emphasize the importance of cooperation among the three countries particularly in the economic security field.

Stanford University, a prestigious institution in Silicon Valley, turned out founders of technology giants such as Yahoo and Google.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]