Japan, Laos Vow Cooperation for Japan-ASEAN Summit

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan and Laos on Friday affirmed their cooperation for an upcoming special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to mark the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN friendship and cooperation.

The special summit will be held in Tokyo next month. Laos will chair ASEAN next year.

At Friday's meeting at the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan's Yoko Kamikawa and her Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, also vowed to boost bilateral ties.

At a joint press conference, Kamikawa stressed that she will work to further develop Japan-ASEAN ties by enhancing Japan-Laos cooperation.

The Laotian minister, who also serves as deputy prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation, voiced his hopes to work closely with Japan at the upcoming special summit.

