Japan to Monitor Daily 4-Hour Pause in Gaza Fighting: Kamikawa

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan will closely monitor whether Israel's acceptance of a four-hour daily pause in fighting in Gaza will lead to an improvement in the humanitarian situation in the territory, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa indicated on Friday.

"It is important that the step leads to the delivery of urgently needed aid, the movement of civilians and the release of hostages," Kamikawa told a press conference.

She added that Japan will continue diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

