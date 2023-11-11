Japan Foreign Min. Kamikawa to Visit U.S. from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has announced that she would visit San Francisco for five days from Sunday to attend a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

"I'll convey Japan's position on important issues such as the promotion of free and open trade and investment, and responses to global issues," Kamikawa told a press conference Friday.

She will also attend a ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, envisioned among 14 countries including Japan and the United States.

In addition, she will be present at a meeting of the Japanese and U.S. foreign and economic affairs ministers, known as economic two-plus-two talks.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]