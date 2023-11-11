Japan, U.S. Top Uniformed Officers Meet in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff at the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff, has met with Gen. Charles Brown, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo.

The two top uniformed officers met on Friday during Brown's first foreign trip since he took office in September excluding travel abroad to attend international talks.

"Just as the global situation is becoming increasingly tense, in the Middle East and Ukraine, you chose Japan as the first foreign country to visit, proving the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance and giving a strong impression to the world," Yoshida told Brown.

Brown emphasized the unity of the two countries, saying that his presence in Japan shows the significance of the bilateral alliance and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to the United States.

According to the ministry, the two exchanged views on how to operate effectively the counterattack capabilities the SDF is set to acquire and cooperate with the United States under a permanent joint command for the Ground, Maritime and Air SDF to be set up in fiscal 2024.

