Komeito Leader Plans to Visit China from Nov. 22

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi plans to visit Beijing for two days from Nov. 22 for talks with key Chinese officials, informed sources said Friday.

There has been a proposal from the Chinese side for the visit, according to the sources.

The head of the junior party in Japan's ruling coalition had initially planned to visit China in August, but postponed it at the last minute after being told by the Chinese side that the timing was not good, in the wake of Japan's release of tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

The Japanese and Chinese governments, meanwhile, are working to arrange a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping, likely for Thursday next week.

A Komeito official said that through Yamaguchi's possible visit, China apparently hopes to strengthen the momentum for improving its relations with Japan.

