Treatment Gap for Local Personnel over Baseball Parades Questioned

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Concerns have been raised over the "gap" in the treatment of local government officials who will be mobilized for running upcoming parades to celebrate this year's stellar performances by two Japanese professional baseball teams.

The parades are scheduled to take place in the cities of Osaka and Kobe, both in the Kansai western region and located closely with each other, on Nov. 23, a national holiday, to celebrate the Hanshin Tigers' first victory in 38 years of the Japan Series professional baseball championship and the Orix Buffaloes' winning of the Pacific League. In the best-of-seven Japan Series, the Tigers, a Central League team, defeated the Buffaloes with a 4-3 record.

Employees of the city government of Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, and the Hyogo prefectural government who are set to be dispatched for the management of the parades in Kobe's Sannomiya downtown district will be treated to be on duty. But those of the city and prefectural governments of Osaka will work on a voluntary basis for the events to be held on the Midosuji main street in the city of Osaka, drawing criticism from a related labor union.

The Tigers will hold its Nov. 23 parades in Kobe in the morning and in Osaka in the afternoon. The Buffaloes' parades will take place in Osaka in the morning and in Kobe in the afternoon.

Up to 300,000 visitors are expected to watch the Kobe parades at the venue, while the parades in Osaka are likely to attract bigger crowds. Private firms will provide security services at both venues while local government personnel will engage in duties such as guiding visitors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]