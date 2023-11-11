Japan Land Min. to Use AI for Detecting Coastal Erosion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's land ministry is set to introduce in fiscal 2024 a system for detecting coastal erosion that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze satellite images.

The country's beaches are increasingly eroded in recent years, possibly affecting their disaster reduction functions, such as weakening waves and preventing them from topping levees and seawalls.

The ministry hopes that prefectural governments, in charge of coastal management, will use the system to improve the efficiency of observation and prompt swift measures.

The system will be introduced on a trial basis at some local governments from the year starting next April, before envisioned nationwide deployment in fiscal 2026.

Related costs were included in the ministry's budget request for fiscal 2024. The ministry is collecting requests from prefectural governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]