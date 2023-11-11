Japan Experts Take Issue with COVID-19 Aid Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Experts participating in an autumn review of Japanese government projects Saturday called into question widespread abuse of government aid measures for those hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

The abusive practices include repeated subcontracting of operations related to business continuation support benefits and fraudulently receiving aid money, also including subsidies to help companies maintain jobs.

The practices were a major topic of discussion at the two-day review session, which will run until Sunday.

"Given the current fiscal situation, we have to consider how to use our limited resources effectively," administrative reform minister Taro Kono said at the beginning of the session.

Over the business continuation benefit program, there was a case in which the original contractor subcontracted or outsourced up to nine times related work awarded by the government, which paid 66.9 billion yen for the job.

