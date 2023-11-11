Japan's Kishida Vows to Strengthen Defense Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Sayama, Saitama Pref., Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his determination Saturday to strengthen his country's defense capabilities in view of moves by China, North Korea and Russia.

"We will secure the necessary level of a budget to drastically strengthen our defense capabilities," Kishida told a review ceremony at the Air Self-Defense Force's Iruma base, which straddles the cities of Sayama and Iruma, both Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Japan is in the "most severe and complex security environment" since the end of World War II, he also said, referring to China, North Korea and Russia, all of which are increasing military activities in areas surrounding Japan.

The development of defense capabilities provides "power to make diplomacy convincing and forceful and guarantee security in the end," Kishida stated.

He also stressed the significance of acquiring counterattack capabilities and developing next-generation fighter jets with Britain and Italy.

